  5. Jean Guy Oil 25mg

Jean Guy Oil 25mg

by KKE

KKE Concentrates Solvent Jean Guy Oil 25mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this strain

Jean Guy

Jean Guy

Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.

About this brand

Khalifa Kush Enterprises is a groundbreaking global regulated cannabis brand. Founded in 2015 by Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush Enterprises is quickly changing the face of the regulated marijuana industry with the mission of introducing high quality, highly curated products to legal recreational and medical markets worldwide.