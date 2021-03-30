Mandarin Cookies Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
About this product
Kolab Project pre-rolls contain high-quality THC dominant Sativa flower. They are hand-finished and ure premium whole flower, never shake.
About this brand
Kolab Project
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
