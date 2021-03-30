 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mandarin Cookies Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
Hybrid

Mandarin Cookies Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by Kolab Project

Kolab Project Cannabis Pre-rolls Mandarin Cookies Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

About this product

Kolab Project pre-rolls contain high-quality THC dominant Sativa flower. They are hand-finished and ure premium whole flower, never shake.

About this brand

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

