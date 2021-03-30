Space Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Kolab ProjectWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Kolab Project pre-rolls contain high-quality THC dominant Indica flower. They are hand-finished and ure premium whole flower, never shake.
About this brand
Kolab Project
About this strain
Space Cake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bodhi Seeds’ Space Cake crosses GSC Forum Cut and Snow Lotus. This strain takes the famous GSC to new heights by increasing yield and trichome production thanks to a healthy Snow Lotus male. The flavor profile is still in the cookies realm with creamy flavors that are accompanied by notes of fruit and berries. The potent high leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.