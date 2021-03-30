 Loading…

Hybrid

Space Cake Pre-Roll 1g

by Kolab Project

Kolab Project Cannabis Pre-rolls Space Cake Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Kolab Project pre-rolls contain high-quality THC dominant Indica flower. They are hand-finished and ure premium whole flower, never shake.

About this brand

About this strain

Space Cake

Space Cake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bodhi Seeds’ Space Cake crosses GSC Forum Cut and Snow Lotus. This strain takes the famous GSC to new heights by increasing yield and trichome production thanks to a healthy Snow Lotus male. The flavor profile is still in the cookies realm with creamy flavors that are accompanied by notes of fruit and berries. The potent high leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground.

