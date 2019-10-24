 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Rose Gold Kube 2.0

Rose Gold Kube 2.0

by Krush Grinders

Write a review
Krush Grinders Smoking Grinders Rose Gold Kube 2.0
Krush Grinders Smoking Grinders Rose Gold Kube 2.0

Buy Here

About this product

Rose Gold Kube 2.0 C$60.00 Regular PriceC$45.00Sale Price Shredding Cannabis has never been so easy than with a Krush Grinder. Our innovative tooth design allows cannabis to fluff up during the process. This "fluffing" makes the perfect particle size for rolling and smoking, allowing the perfect air ratio to flow through the joint. The Krush Line of grinders are square in form factor and provide consumers with an ergonomic cannabis grinder. Smooth contours that are gentle on the hands, and easy to turn no matter how dense the cannabis. *specs 6063 anodized aluminium 55mm x 55mm x 35mm 170 grams

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Krush Grinders Logo
Cannabis accessories and collaborations.