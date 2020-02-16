 Loading…

St. Fatty’s Day Unisex Tie Dye Tee

by Lake 'N Bake

5.02
$26.00MSRP

About this product

Show off your pot ‘o gold with this tie-dye unisex tee – features a classic crew neck & short sleeves. Color – Lime Green.

About this brand

Lake 'N Bake Logo
Cannabis-themed, lake-inspired apparel & accessories that are custom made to embody the fun lake lifestyle while highlighting the natural healing properties of cannabis and mental wellness remedies of being in and around water

2 customer reviews

5.02

Sun Feb 16 2020
T........k
Very comfortable great crisp clean design definitely recommend this to anyone and it didn’t shrink in the wash
Fri Feb 14 2020
L........n
Fun to wear... Everyday is St. Fatty's Day™, original art©... Send the message that your are lucky to #go-green with this Tie-Dye.