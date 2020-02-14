 Loading…

Wake 'n Bake Wavy Davy Unisex Tee

by Lake 'N Bake

5.04
$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our signature original Wake ‘n Bake tee fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a classic crew neck, short sleeves, and superior combed and ring-spun cotton. Sideseamed, retail fit unisex sizing and shoulder taping. Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 single 4.2 oz.

About this brand

Cannabis-themed, lake-inspired apparel & accessories that are custom made to embody the fun lake lifestyle while highlighting the natural healing properties of cannabis and mental wellness remedies of being in and around water

4 customer reviews

5.04

Fri Feb 14 2020
L........b
Awesome shirt!
Wed Feb 12 2020
D........0
This is a must own shirt for lake hounds n stoners alike! Don't forget to vote Wavy Davy in 2020!!!
1 person found this helpful
Mon Feb 10 2020
b........r
Love this shirt! Awesome design and comfortable fit!
1 person found this helpful