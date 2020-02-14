Our signature original Wake ‘n Bake tee fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a classic crew neck, short sleeves, and superior combed and ring-spun cotton. Sideseamed, retail fit unisex sizing and shoulder taping.
Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 single 4.2 oz.
Cannabis-themed, lake-inspired apparel & accessories that are custom made to embody the fun lake lifestyle while highlighting the natural healing properties of cannabis and mental wellness remedies of being in and around water