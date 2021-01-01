1000MG Dab Isolates
by Latte Stoned Wellness CenterWrite a review
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Dab or consume by itself to experience the pure effects of CBD. Added terpenes makes use throughout the entire day great without feeling side effects.
About this brand
Latte Stoned Wellness Center
Guam's first center for alternative therapy and alternative medicine provides holistic health and relaxation treatments.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.