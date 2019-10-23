About this product
The Linear Collection The linear collection uses tube style glasswork to highlight designs inspired by movement, shape, and texture in 70's & 80's decor. Approx. 4.5” in length / .5 Inches in Diameter / 1.75” bowl depth *Each of these pieces is hand blown and will show differences of character from piece to piece.
Laundry Day is a line of design-forward smokeware founded with a mission to change the visual narrative behind cannabis use. After seeking out personal smoking pieces for years, founder Victoria Ashley, who uses cannabis as a natural sleep aid, came face to face with a notable gap in the industry. While acceptance of cannabis use – for medical, self-care, and recreational use was on the rise- the products, packaging, and design continued to lack the creativity demanded by other categories. Laundry Day is on a mission to provide more approachable, design-forward products that dispel stigmas, redefine outdated expectations, cater to modern voices and elevate and expand the industry’s status quo.