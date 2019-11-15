 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ocean View

Ocean View

by LBS

Skip to Reviews
5.02
LBS Cannabis Flower Ocean View

About this product

9-19% THC | <0.1% CBD Ocean View is a classic, orange-tinged sativa strain with full trichome coverage. This strain's dense flowers are dried to a perfect moisture level that suits any kind of whole-flower consumption, from vaporization to lighting up. Expect sweet-smelling buds with this strain - just like ripe berries.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

736628

i was pretty shook at how high i got from a product containing only 12.0% THC. very enjoyable smelling strain, wasn’t too dry, ground nicely and smoked clean.

Epicasheck

If you're not a heavy smoker then this is a good one to start with. This strain had me cleaning my house with a clear head. Dry mouth was my only negative effect.

About this strain

Ocean View

Ocean View

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Ocean View is great strain for consumers seeking a classic sativa. Buds are green with orange hairs, fully coated in trichomes. Flavors are earthy, sweet, and fruity, with effects that heighten energy and awareness. Consumers seeking a strain that pairs great with a stress-free day of outdoor activities should look no further.

About this brand

LBS Logo
Based in the heart of cannabis culture, LBS is a premium collection of chronic leafs with a laid bacc OG funk spooned and groomed to enhance your daily journey.