on November 15th, 2019
i was pretty shook at how high i got from a product containing only 12.0% THC. very enjoyable smelling strain, wasn’t too dry, ground nicely and smoked clean.
9-19% THC | <0.1% CBD Ocean View is a classic, orange-tinged sativa strain with full trichome coverage. This strain's dense flowers are dried to a perfect moisture level that suits any kind of whole-flower consumption, from vaporization to lighting up. Expect sweet-smelling buds with this strain - just like ripe berries.
on November 3rd, 2019
If you're not a heavy smoker then this is a good one to start with. This strain had me cleaning my house with a clear head. Dry mouth was my only negative effect.
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Ocean View is great strain for consumers seeking a classic sativa. Buds are green with orange hairs, fully coated in trichomes. Flavors are earthy, sweet, and fruity, with effects that heighten energy and awareness. Consumers seeking a strain that pairs great with a stress-free day of outdoor activities should look no further.