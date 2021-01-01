About this product

Our discreet rechargeable vape pen delivers fast-acting and highly bioavailable atomized CBD oil and a hint of citrus with every breath. Vape pen comes with a 1ml cartridge containing 500mg of CBD oil. Cartridge has a 510 thread connection. CBD Vape Cartridge + Pen Get all of the benefits of our phytocannabinoid-rich oil in vape format with our easy-to-use CBD Vape Cartridge. Our vape cartridge contains 500mg of fast-acting and highly bioavailable oil, accented by a light citrus flavor. Simply replace the 1ml cartridge inside of our CBD Vape pen with the refill cartridge when you run out of oil. Vape Cartridge + Rechargable Pen: 500mg $59.95 Ingredients Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organically Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil and Terpenes from Fruits and Plants. LEAFCURE CBD VAPE CARTRIDGE OVERVIEW Our vape cartridge provides the benefits of CBD in a safe, effective and easy to use manner. Why choose a vape pen over other delivery methods? It all comes down to onset time and bioavailability. Inhalation offers faster onset time and higher bioavailability than many other methods. This makes our vape pen a great choice if you suffer from symptoms of anxiety or chronic pain. Simply breathe in to feel relaxation without a high. Everything about our pen is designed to be easy and pleasant to use. To use, put the rounded end to your lips, draw in a breath of atomized oil and hold for 5-10 seconds. Since it’s rechargeable, all you have to do when you run out of oil is get a new cartridge. We work hard to keep our vape pen as simple and natural as possible. Our full spectrum oil is joined by only MCT coconut oil and terpenes from plants and fruits. These terpenes provide a hint of citrus flavor that makes our vape even more pleasant to use. Our oil contains no vegetable glycerin or propylene glycol. It leaves no odor on your breath or in the air after exhaling, making it great for use anywhere you go. For less than $1 per serving, you get a vape that is simple, safe, effective and enjoyable. We know you’ll love Leafcure’s vape pen experience. THE WORLD’S BEST ORGANIC HEMP-BASED PRODUCTS: THE LEAFCURE PHILOSOPHY CBD without THC. Leafcure products contain zero THC — meaning you enjoy all of the incredible benefits of CBD with none of the psychoactive side effects of marijuana. Your time is valuable, and your shopping experience is important. Enjoy complimentary shipping by USPS anywhere in the U.S. Enhanced absorption. Our water-soluble softgels are 4x more absorbable than a standard tincture oil. Relief comes faster, and you see results with smaller serving sizes. Proudly grown in the U.S.A. We hold ourselves to rigorous farming standards, and we oversee every step of the production process. This allows us to ensure that the product we’re offering is both high-quality and responsibly made. Full spectrum. Our products contain all of the cannabinoids present in our proprietary, nutrient-rich strain of hemp known as PCR hemp. You get the synergistic impact — or entourage effect — of all cannabinoids and terpenes working together. Tight quality controls and consistent manufacturing. All our products are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility that conforms to FDA guidelines. Pharmaceutical grade. Our products are produced following the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, allowing us to call them pharmaceutical grade. We care about consistency. All our hemp comes from the same strain, ensuring uniformity. Plus, our hemp oil comes from the exact same extraction process in the same facility — meaning you receive a product that’s reliable, predictable and effective. Our standards are rigorous and thorough. We test every single batch of our PCR hemp oil to ensure that the products you receive are the highest quality available, without any metals, pesticides or THC. Industry-leading innovation. Leafcure’s partner is the only company in the world with a proprietary chromatography process that removes THC, waxes and chlorophyll while leaving all the cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids intact.