Houndstooth
by Tweed
Bubba Kush is a classic heavy indica with wide popularity. This earthy, coffee, fuel-filled profile also boasts sweet, and chocolate notes. The top five terpenes include terpinolene, myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, guaiol, and limonene. High-purity extract. Natural terpenes. No additives or fillers. THC: 80mg/g CBD: <60 mg/g Size: 1g Type: Indica dominant Aroma: Earthy, sweet, fuel Prominent Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
