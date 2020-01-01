Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Super Sour Diesel is a potent sativa that has pungent, herbal, and citrus flavours. Super Sour Diesel is a cross between two well-known strains, Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. The prominent terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, bisabolol, and myrcene. High-purity extract. Natural terpenes. No additives or fillers. THC: 80mg/g CBD: <60 mg/g Size: 1g Type: Sativa dominant Aroma: Pungent, herbal, citrus Prominent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Be the first to review this product.