Legend 1g Super Sour Diesel Vape Cartridge

by Legend

Legend 1g Super Sour Diesel Vape Cartridge

About this product

Super Sour Diesel is a potent sativa that has pungent, herbal, and citrus flavours. Super Sour Diesel is a cross between two well-known strains, Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. The prominent terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, bisabolol, and myrcene. High-purity extract. Natural terpenes. No additives or fillers. THC: 80mg/g CBD: <60 mg/g Size: 1g Type: Sativa dominant Aroma: Pungent, herbal, citrus Prominent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this brand

Legend
LEGEND offers authentic cannabis products rooted in simplicity. We appreciate cannabis for what it is – a plant that has existed for thousands of years and has a long history of human use. It all began with a seed, which grew into a plant, which has spread across the globe. We aim to preserve the simplicity of cannabis and all that is has to offer. Cannabis has been part of human culture since the beginning of time. Many generations have fought hard to keep this unrivaled tradition alive, weaving cannabis into our modern society while preserving its history. As one of the oldest known agricultural plants, native strains were selectively bred around the world, diversifying the cannabis variety we know today and honouring the legendary strains that got us here. Legend. Every one has a story.