  Legend 28g Indica Flower Blend

Legend 28g Indica Flower Blend

by Legend

About this product

Indica-dominant strains with medium-high THC potency blended and packaged in 28g. A mixture of intense flavours and aromas delight.

About this brand

LEGEND offers authentic cannabis products rooted in simplicity. We appreciate cannabis for what it is – a plant that has existed for thousands of years and has a long history of human use. It all began with a seed, which grew into a plant, which has spread across the globe. We aim to preserve the simplicity of cannabis and all that is has to offer. Cannabis has been part of human culture since the beginning of time. Many generations have fought hard to keep this unrivaled tradition alive, weaving cannabis into our modern society while preserving its history. As one of the oldest known agricultural plants, native strains were selectively bred around the world, diversifying the cannabis variety we know today and honouring the legendary strains that got us here. Legend. Every one has a story.