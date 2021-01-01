 Loading…

420 Heat - Large Smell Proof Clutch

by Level 1620

$39.00MSRP

About this product

Smell Proof Bags - Artist Collection **Limited Editions Large clutch 12.5" X 9" X 1.5" Comes with heavy-duty, super secure, metal combination lock Active Carbon inner lining securely blocks odor Large Internal Pocket Extra thick waterproof main zipper Outer fabric: 90% Nylon, 10% Polyester

About this brand

Level 1620
Here at level 1620 we are committed to design and produce premium quality fashion items for the cannabis community around the world.

