Funky Tale - Smell Proof Crossbody Bag W/Lock
$59.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Unisex design Bag Size: 10.2"X8.26"X1.3" Comes with a metal combination lock Outer Fabric: 100% Poleyster VELVET TOUCH- PU Top Lining: 100% Polyester 58.66" Adjustable shoulder strap with snap hook for real versatility including snap hooks Exploring the fusion of urban design with premium craftsmanship, our goal is to provide an aesthetically pleasing element to the standard locking smell proof bag. Finally, you can enjoy a chic accessory that has you covered every time you leave the house. High Level Guaranteed
About this brand
Level 1620
