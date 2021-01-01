 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  Buddha Haze Vape Cartridge

Buddha Haze Vape Cartridge

by liiv

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Buddha Haze Vape is inspired by our fruity yet musky Buddha Haze strain. It features a flavourful botanical-derived terpene profile in a 0.5g 510 thread compatible cartridge. THC dominant, the Buddha Haze Vape cartridge has 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant THC 77%-83% CBD <1% 0.5 g Cartridge

About this brand

Every day matters. That’s why liiv’s top-quality inspired products are carefully produced and curated to let you liiv your way. Our products are influenced by sought after strains and flavours you know and love. So keep moving. Keep playing. Keep thinking. Keep liiving.

