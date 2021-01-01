 Loading…

Buddha Haze Vape Kit

by liiv

The Buddha Haze Vape is inspired by our fruity yet musky Buddha Haze strain. It features a flavourful botanical-derived terpene profile in a 0.5g 510 thread compatible cartridge. THC dominant, the Buddha Haze Vape cartridge has 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content. Each vape kit comes with a liiv 510 compatible vape battery, a USB charger and a Buddha Haze cartridge. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant THC 77%-83% CBD <1% 0.5 g Vape Kit

Every day matters. That’s why liiv’s top-quality inspired products are carefully produced and curated to let you liiv your way. Our products are influenced by sought after strains and flavours you know and love. So keep moving. Keep playing. Keep thinking. Keep liiving.

