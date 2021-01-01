About this product
The Buddha Haze Vape is inspired by our fruity yet musky Buddha Haze strain. It features a flavourful botanical-derived terpene profile in a 0.5g 510 thread compatible cartridge. THC dominant, the Buddha Haze Vape cartridge has 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content. Each vape kit comes with a liiv 510 compatible vape battery, a USB charger and a Buddha Haze cartridge. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant THC 77%-83% CBD <1% 0.5 g Vape Kit
