The Kinky Kush Vape is inspired by our top-selling Kinky Kush strain, with a botanical-derived terpene profile that delivers traditional earthy, pine aromas and flavours. Each 0.5g cartridge is THC forward, with 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant THC 77%-83% CBD <1% 0.5 g Vape Cartridge
liiv
Every day matters. That’s why liiv’s top-quality inspired products are carefully produced and curated to let you liiv your way. Our products are influenced by sought after strains and flavours you know and love. So keep moving. Keep playing. Keep thinking. Keep liiving.
