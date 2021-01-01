 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Kinky Kush Vape Kit

Kinky Kush Vape Kit

by liiv

Write a review
liiv Vaping Vape Pens Kinky Kush Vape Kit

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Kinky Kush Vape is inspired by our top-selling Kinky Kush strain, with a botanical-derived terpene profile that delivers traditional earthy, pine aromas and flavours. Each 0.5g cartridge is THC forward, with 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content. Our stylish vape kit comes with a liiv 510 compatible vape battery, USB charger and a Kinky Kush vape cartridge. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant THC 77%-83% CBD <1% 0.5 g cartridge kit

About this brand

liiv Logo
Every day matters. That’s why liiv’s top-quality inspired products are carefully produced and curated to let you liiv your way. Our products are influenced by sought after strains and flavours you know and love. So keep moving. Keep playing. Keep thinking. Keep liiving.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review