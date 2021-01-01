About this product
The Kinky Kush Vape is inspired by our top-selling Kinky Kush strain, with a botanical-derived terpene profile that delivers traditional earthy, pine aromas and flavours. Each 0.5g cartridge is THC forward, with 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content. Our stylish vape kit comes with a liiv 510 compatible vape battery, USB charger and a Kinky Kush vape cartridge. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant THC 77%-83% CBD <1% 0.5 g cartridge kit
About this brand
liiv
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.