 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Orange Monkey

Orange Monkey

by liiv

Write a review
liiv Cannabis Flower Orange Monkey

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Orange Monkey is a high-THC, indica dominant hybrid that delivers a potent sensory experience thanks to its high terpene content. While Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene give it a strong, citrusy aroma, Orange Monkey’s distinct orange hairs and frosty coating of amber crystal trichomes inspired its name! Cannabinoid: THC Dominant THC 19-25% CBD < 1% Dried Flower: 3.5 g

About this brand

liiv Logo
Every day matters. That’s why liiv’s top-quality inspired products are carefully produced and curated to let you liiv your way. Our products are influenced by sought after strains and flavours you know and love. So keep moving. Keep playing. Keep thinking. Keep liiving.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review