About this product
Orange Monkey is a high-THC, indica dominant hybrid that delivers a potent sensory experience thanks to its high terpene content. While Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene give it a strong, citrusy aroma, Orange Monkey’s distinct orange hairs and frosty coating of amber crystal trichomes inspired its name! Cannabinoid: THC Dominant THC 19-25% CBD < 1% Dried Flower: 3.5 g
About this brand
Every day matters. That’s why liiv’s top-quality inspired products are carefully produced and curated to let you liiv your way. Our products are influenced by sought after strains and flavours you know and love. So keep moving. Keep playing. Keep thinking. Keep liiving.
