About this product
Try liiv's new Orange Monkey strain, now available in a convenient 1g pre-roll. OM is a high-THC, indica dominant hybrid that delivers a potent citrusy sensory experience thanks to its high terpene content of Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene. Each 1g pre-roll has been machine rolled with industry leading precision to deliver a smooth, consistent burn.
About this brand
liiv
Every day matters. That’s why liiv’s top-quality inspired products are carefully produced and curated to let you liiv your way. Our products are influenced by sought after strains and flavours you know and love. So keep moving. Keep playing. Keep thinking. Keep liiving.
