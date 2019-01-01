Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Discreetly enjoy THC without smoking. These hard shell vegan capsules are filled with standardized cannabis oil delivering 10 mg of activated content.
10 mg THC/capsule
Sizes
15 pack, 60 pack
