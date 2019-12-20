 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Hypnos Zero Wax Vaporizer

Hypnos Zero Wax Vaporizer

by Linx Vapor

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Linx Vapor Vaping Vape Pens Hypnos Zero Wax Vaporizer
Linx Vapor Vaping Vape Pens Hypnos Zero Wax Vaporizer
Linx Vapor Vaping Vape Pens Hypnos Zero Wax Vaporizer
Linx Vapor Vaping Vape Pens Hypnos Zero Wax Vaporizer
Linx Vapor Vaping Vape Pens Hypnos Zero Wax Vaporizer

$79.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Hypnos Zero is the premier portable extract vaporizer. It’s the world’s first 4 temperature vaporizer. The vapor path is constructed with a glass mouthpiece, ceramic chamber and ceramic plate atomizer. That means there are no plastics or fibers between you and your product, providing you with the most pure, toxin free flavor possible. ZERO TOXINS Zero fibers, plastics or paints, the Hypnos Zero utilizes its ceramic plate and chamber along with the glass mouthpiece to deliver toxin free vapor. PURE FLAVOR The powerful ceramic plate heats up instantly and evenly across the surface, offering unparalleled pure flavor. MINIMAL RECLAIM The uniquely designed heating plate effectively vaporizes, leaving little to zero waste. ULTRA DISCREET Measuring in at 10.7cm (with mouthpiece attached), the Hypnos Zero packs tremendous power in a small body.

About this brand

Linx Vapor Logo
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine. We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health consciousness, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaporizing experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Fri Dec 20 2019
W........9
one of the best pens that I and all of my friends have ever used
Fri Dec 20 2019
Z........0
i got the iridescent and everyone comments on how great it looks. battery has 4 temp settings, and a nice ramp up curve. works great with any standard 510 cart too. all around very nice product. i would recommend.