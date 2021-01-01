Linx Blaze Budder Cup
About this product
Control the dosage of your extracts with ease while keeping your Blaze Zero atomizer in pristine condition. Whether you are into control-dosing/micro-dosing, prefer the convenience to pre-load, or just want to make cleaning easier, the Linx Glass Budder Cups is a can't miss accessory for the Linx Blaze extract vaporizer.
About this brand
Linx Vapor
