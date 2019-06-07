 Loading…

Sutra DBR Portable ENail Kit by Sutra Vape

by Sutra Vape

The DBR Portable E-nail Kit by Sutra Vape includes four heating base options: silicon carbide, ceramic, quartz, and titanium. These quality materials are durable, have a unique flavor, precisely maintain their chosen heat, and heat up in only thirty seconds. The mini recycler is an ideal bubbler; the vapor filters through water and multiple chambers, delivering a cool, fresh hit and smooth, clean taste. The digital interface and dab tool allow the user to have controlled, interactive vaping experience. At a bargain, the kit includes tips for use and care of the product as well as additional accessories such as a dab disc for portable storage and a vibrant, graphic carrying case mirroring the electrifying green and black style of the vaporizer. At 6” tall and 1” wide, the DBR Portable E-nail Kit by Sutra Vape is everything that you didn’t even know you wanted or needed in order to receive an optimal hit with potent flavor.

Established in 2011, Sutra Vape is your one stop shop for all things essential to your everyday vaporizer needs. We offer a variety of products to help fit all vaporizer lifestyles. Our Mission: To provide excellent customer service and superior products that rivals any of our competitors. Our 25 years of experience in the vaporizer industry allows us to better connect with you, the consumer, to create the highest quality products. This is made possible by our understanding of all the vital qualities necessary in product growth and development, as well as a genuine enthusiasm for providing you with impeccable customer service. It is our overwhelming dedication to our consumers that helps us strive to create and maintain the highest quality of goods and services.

Fri Jun 07 2019
r........0
i bought the rig from myxed up creations and it is awesome. It produces flavors that are out of this world, great dabber for a great summer. #myxeduplove