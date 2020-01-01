 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Critical Kali Mist Disposable Vape Pen 0.22g
Sativa

Critical Kali Mist Disposable Vape Pen 0.22g

by Made by Hemp

Write a review
Made by Hemp Concentrates Cartridges Critical Kali Mist Disposable Vape Pen 0.22g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Critical Kali Mist

Critical Kali Mist

Critical Kali Mist from Delicious Seeds was bred to be brilliant. Its genetics are a pairing of Critical Mass, an indica known for its growth of large sticky buds, and Kali Mist, a multi-award winning sativa. The result is a powerful and resinous sativa that produces large, dense flowers after about 70 days. With earthy and pine flavors, this bud provides uplifting effects and endless fits of laughter.

About this brand

Made by Hemp Logo
Made by Hemp sells premium quality products derived from hemp, or for use with hemp related products. Our products are derived from imported industrial hemp and come in the form of tinctures, raw extracts, gummies, vapes, beauty products, and more!