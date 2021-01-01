 Loading…

CBD Cooling Muscle Rub

by Made by Hemp

CBD Cooling Muscle Rub
Made by Hemp Topicals Balms CBD Cooling Muscle Rub
Made by Hemp Topicals Balms CBD Cooling Muscle Rub

About this product

Get moving again with the all-natural Made by Hemp Cooling CBD Salve. Whether you're seeking to recover from workouts or soothe soreness, our salve is packed with 500mg CBD to target those problem areas. Nobody wants to be sore, but often times we tough through it because we don't want to put stuff in (or on) our bodies that could potentially be harmful or cause side effects. That's why natural remedies are more popular than ever. Thanks to thousands of studies, it's now clear that CBD should never be skipped in a topical. Our CBD Muscle Salve is formulated to soothe soreness where you need it, featuring 500mg of CBD. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a powerful compound from the hemp plant that has been studied for therapeutic properties such as inflammation, pain, and stress. Enjoy the smooth consistency of our CBD cream, which absorbs quickly so you're not left with an oily residue. While you're applying it, breathe in the calming peppermint aroma. CO2 extracted Full-spectrum hemp oil 500mg CBD Soothe sore muscles Easy push-up container Organic and natural ingredients

About this brand

Made by Hemp sells premium quality products derived from hemp, or for use with hemp related products. Our products are derived from imported industrial hemp and come in the form of tinctures, raw extracts, gummies, vapes, beauty products, and more!

