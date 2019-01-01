 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Prana Pipe

Prana Pipe

by Maitri

Write a review
Maitri Smoking Pipes Prana Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Discreet, thoughtful and elegant design, this pipe was designed in two pieces: a ceramic body and a mouthpiece, made of Canadian cherry redwood.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Maitri Logo
A leading Quebec-based brand proudly founded in Montreal. Building off the success of their thoughtfully-designed line of cannabis accessories, Maitri was recently nominated for “Brand of the Year” at the Canadian Cannabis Awards. Maitri continues to evolve, growing an active community of Québécois cannabis enthusiasts.