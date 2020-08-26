 Loading…

Smoked Glass Bubbler

by Marley Natural

5.01
$108.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This sleek, one-piece Bubbler is a Smoked Glass collection staple, with beautiful symmetry and intelligent proportions that make for an elevated smoking experience. The Smoked Glass Bubbler is 5" H x 5.25" L x 2" D

About this brand

Marley Natural Logo
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.

1 customer review

5.01

Wed Aug 26 2020
B........0
One of a kind bubbler. Supper strong glass, sturdy, delicious hits and easy to clean. 30+ years of smoking and this little guy comes through time and again. Have had it for 3 months.