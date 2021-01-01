About this product

"Vape Safe" looks like a small English dictionary but it is actually a secure and discreet way to store your cannabis vape cartridges and batteries. Secured with a 3 number combination lock, this case keeps your cartridges or pens organized, locked and out of sight. Inside the dictionary, protect your valuable cartridges with our high-quality neoprene foam inserts. You can choose one that is precision cut to fit standard 510 thread cannabis oil cartridges, pens, and batteries, or you can opt for a flat foam insert and put whatever you want in there! Store our Vape Safe dictionary on your bookshelf or desk, and no one will be the wiser. Exterior dimensions: 7.1" x 4.5" x 2.1" (180mm x 115mm x 55mm) Interior dimensions: 6.7" x 3.9" (170mm x 100mm) Maximum cartridge/pen/battery dimensions: 6.1" x 0.4" (156mm x 10mm) Shipping: Mary Jane cases do not include any cartridges, cannabis or vaporizers. They can be shipped anywhere in the world.