Me Time Essentials RAW Rolling Bundle

by Me Time

$35.00

About this product

If you are someone that enjoys smoking, then you are familiar with the RAW household name. The only trick is that as human beings, we all love variety. The standard rolling papers are always a go to for any connoisseur, but as perceptions shift and the culture is further embraced, current trends lean towards RAW cones for spliffs, or RAW kingsize slim papers for those more creative rollers. That is why Me Time is making it easy by offering a bundle that includes everything the smoker could hope for. In the RAW rolling bundle you will find: 1 Rolling Tray RAW Hemp Wick RAW Clipper Lighter 1 Smell Proof Storage Tube 1 Glass Rolling Tip 1 Pack of RAW King Size Slim Papers 1 Pack of RAW Classic Cones with Paper Tips 1 RAW 3M Kingsize Rolls 1 Large Grinder You know what we say...enjoy life, every day. With a large grinder, a RAW clipper lighter, a rolling tray, a smell proof tube, filters and more, there is nothing this smoking bundle is missing. Feel free to read our Tips for Rolling blog to get all the secret tricks for rolling only the very best.

About this brand

Me Time Box is the premium monthly subscription box for smoking essentials. Smoke Shop Supplies. Monthly Smoke Box. Experience the Me Time Box. Get the best quality products to enjoy your alternative medicine delivered discreetly to your door. Experience the Me Time Box and just buy it once. We keep it fresh with the best and newest products straight from California. Get the best quality products discreetly delivered to your door. We know what you like and what you deserve. Guaranteed to let you enjoy some Me Time. This box is curated with over $125 worth of your favorite things to enjoy life, every day. 💚

