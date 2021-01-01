 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. CBD25:5 Release Formula

CBD25:5 Release Formula

by MediPharm Labs

Write a review
MediPharm Labs Concentrates Ingestible CBD25:5 Release Formula

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Product Category: High-CBD, Low-THC (25mg of CBD per mL to 5mg of THC per mL) 750mg of Total CBD and150mg of total THC per 30mL bottle​ MediPharm Labs CBD25:5 is a pharma-quality CBD dominant Release Formula oil containing 25 mg/mL of CBD and 5mg/mL of THC using full spectrum cannabis concentrate produced at MediPharm Labs using strict manufacturing standards to bring you the highest quality and purity.​ ​This high-quality formulated oil has a unique flavour profile from the naturally occurring cannabis terpenes. Our coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil has been carefully chosen for its sustainable practices from plantation through manufacturing.​ Each drop (activation) of this product contains approximately 0.65 mg of CBD and 0.13 mg of THC.

About this brand

MediPharm Labs Logo
MediPharm Labs offers high-quality, innovative products to consumers and patients across Canada. With our sophisticated, pharmaceutical-quality GMP-certified platform and R&D capabilities, we have created best-in-class products, with the formulations, potency, and purity to meet current needs and evolving consumer trends.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review