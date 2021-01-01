CBD25:5 Release Formula
CBD25:5 Release Formula
by MediPharm Labs
About this product
Product Category: High-CBD, Low-THC (25mg of CBD per mL to 5mg of THC per mL) 750mg of Total CBD and150mg of total THC per 30mL bottle MediPharm Labs CBD25:5 is a pharma-quality CBD dominant Release Formula oil containing 25 mg/mL of CBD and 5mg/mL of THC using full spectrum cannabis concentrate produced at MediPharm Labs using strict manufacturing standards to bring you the highest quality and purity. This high-quality formulated oil has a unique flavour profile from the naturally occurring cannabis terpenes. Our coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil has been carefully chosen for its sustainable practices from plantation through manufacturing. Each drop (activation) of this product contains approximately 0.65 mg of CBD and 0.13 mg of THC.
About this brand
MediPharm Labs
