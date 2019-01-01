About this product
May be good for use in the daytime or at night. Since CBD has no psychoactive effects, these products are a good introduction to medical cannabis. Patients with chronic inflammatory pain could find this product effective.
About this brand
Medisenol
Using a unique and patented extraction process, Medisenol medical cannabis products are always the same from batch to batch. The result is accurate, consistent dosing that you can rely on - the cornerstone of any effective pain treatment.