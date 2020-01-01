About this product

CBD Blend 510 Vape Cartridge contains 0.5 g of premium resin extracted from our most popular high-CBD flowers. We use a proprietary CO2 extraction method which retains the original plant terpenes, resulting in a flavourful, full-spectrum resin that is consistent with our line of Avidekel products. We do not add any fillers or dilutive agents. MedReleaf vape products are independently tested to confirm no vitamin E acetate additives are used. Our high-quality resin is encased in a glass and stainless-steel cartridge that uses a porous ceramic technology and no solder, providing a safer, portable vape experience. Our vape cartridge is compatible with most 510-thread batteries.