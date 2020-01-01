About this product

Rex 510 Vape Cartridge contains 500 mg of premium resin extracted from our top-selling, highly flavourful Rex flower. We use a proprietary CO2 extraction method which retains the original plant terpenes, resulting in a full-spectrum resin with the same terpene profile as Rex dried flower. We do not add any fillers or dilutive agents. MedReleaf vape products are independently tested to confirm no vitamin E acetate additives are used. Our high-quality resin is encased in a glass and stainless-steel cartridge that uses a porous ceramic technology and no solder, providing a safer, portable vape experience. Our vape cartridge is compatible with most 510-thread batteries.