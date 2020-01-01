 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Zula

by MedReleaf

MedReleaf Cannabis Flower Zula

About this product

A small-batch indica-dominant strain with a moderate THC level. Dominant Aroma: Cheese

About this strain

Pakistani Chitral Kush

Chitral is a town in Pakistan known for making some of the best hash in the region. Pakistani Chitral Kush, also known as PCK, is a pure indica that is considered a selected landrace, meaning it is an indigenous strain that has been selectively inbred to enhance its characteristics. PCK produces a very colorful phenotype, often earning nicknames like Purple Pakistani or Purple Chitral. This strain is appreciated for its advanced resin production that enables this strain to produce the top-quality concentrates. PCK emits a diverse bouquet of aromas ranging from earthy caramel to sweet notes of fruits and berries. The influence of pure indica genetics creates powerfully relaxing body effects that helps to avoid anxieties and pain, as well as inducing sleep when needed.

About this brand

Originating in Markham, ON, MedReleaf is globally recognized for its extensive product line and premium strain-specific extracts. MedReleaf offers proprietary varieties from Tikun Olam through an exclusive partnership with the Israeli-based cannabis producer and researcher.