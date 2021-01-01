Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press
by Midwest ConcentratesWrite a review
$300.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Complete comes with Irwin 600 Hand Clamp Packaged 2″x3.75″ plates Variable temperature settings 100-300 degrees fahrenheit with fast heat up (5 Degrees per click) 3 prong US grounded plug Includes 5 Pollen Pressing Bags Includes 5 Parchment Squares Midwest Concentrates Dab Mat Plates Orders by themselves WILL NEED A Dewalt or Irwin Hand Clamp (latest model) WHOLESALE & DISTRIBUTION? Email the Team at midwestconcentrates@gmail.com
About this brand
Midwest Concentrates
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.