MiniNail Quartz / Titanium Hybrid Nail

by MiniNail

MiniNail™ 20mm Domeless Universal Nail. Made for use with 20mm heater coils for enails. Made from high quality, lab certified Grade 2 Titanium. Purpose built specifically for the MiniNail™ to provide the best heat transfer from the coil to the nail. Custom designed removable down-stem helps keep glass joints and connections cleaner, for longer; and is also removeable for cleaning. Built in mind for the daily dabber and all day everyday use. Features: Fits 10mm-18mm Male & Female glass joint sizes. Comes with four (5) pieces; Bowl, Heat Guard, Male Adapter, Removable Down Stem and Female Adapter. Highest Quality Medical Grade 2 Titanium (Lab Certified) Can handle up to 3 grams of Concentrate!

Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.

