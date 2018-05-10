 Loading…

  5. Auto Blueberry Domina Feminized
Indica

Auto Blueberry Domina Feminized

by Ministry of Cannabis

5.01
Auto Blueberry Domina Feminized

About this product

This powerful indica is the result of the cross between Blueberry and Black Domina in its autoflowering form. Only 65 days are requested to grow thick, heavy buds, frosted with resin, with a powerful berry aroma and a hashy aftertaste. The Black Domina is clearly more dominant in this crossing than the Blueberry, this expresses itself in the spicy flavor of the strain, the wide fingered leaves and the effect that is intense body stone. The buds will be covered with a layer of sticky resin on the buds. Auto Blueberry Domina is surely an Automatic strain worth of sowing, growing, harvesting and glowing. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 10% Sativa 70% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor THC: 17% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-blueberry-domina-feminized

About this brand

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

Black Domina

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern LightsOrtegaHash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.

5.01

Thu May 10 2018
m........c
Super buds with sticky resin, very good yielding and super fast growing