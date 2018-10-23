 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Auto Silver Bullet
Sativa

Auto Silver Bullet

by Ministry of Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Auto Silver Bullet

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Big Bud XXL FeminizedZoom Auto Silver Bullet Auto Silver Bullet Feminized 4 Review(s) | Add Your Review Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days. Availability: In stock €19.00 *Bag of * Required Fields Qty: 1 Add to Cart Add to Wishlist Add to Compare Share Germination Rate: 90% minimum Germination Rate: 90% minimum 100% female seeds 100% female seeds We ship every order in 24/48 hours (mo-fri) We ship WORLDWIDE with VERY DISCREET SHIPPING methods. Free Shipping over 75 euro. Payments Methods: we accept Credit and Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard), Bank Transfer, Cash in Advance, Bitcoins. Moneygram is also available for orders of 100 euro or more Shipping Methods: we ship with dutch post Post NL or with UPS (inside EU only) Customer Support: we answer all email within 24 hours (mo-fri) 3841 Description Reviews Tags Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days. One of her ancestors is the Silver Haze. This interesting auto-flowering develops long side branches full of buds. The harvest is very interesting. The high is very happy, lucid and vivid. The buds smells of incense and hardwood, with a hint of citrus. This strain can be successfully grown outdoor in every temperate period of the year. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 7 weeks Yield: up to 75 gr per plant indoor, up to 180 gr per plant outdoor THC: Up to 19% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-silver-bullet-feminized

About this brand

Ministry of Cannabis Logo
After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Silver Haze

Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. 

 

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

Tue Oct 23 2018
f........r
i tried tug kill a werewolf with the auto silver bullet.that wolf is run-in round somewhere i find the bullet though made of photosynthetic silver ricocheted off of the wolf's incisor.if u wish to kill a werewolf the auto aspect of the silver bullet is positively an invite to disaster.How many shots can b fired with just 1 bullet? if you need a silver bullet., they can b had from the texas ranger the loan ranger the bullet may be yer answer to a variety of problems.landlords,bill collectors, child support, ally mony,court costs, doctor bills, lawyers,painted ladies, medicine and a reconnect with the earth/~ ~ ~~~~~~~
Sat Nov 18 2017
C........0
This product was awesome it was the best cannibas l have smoke..cant wait to try all of them..the people was awesome very friendly and knowledgeable. Marcella Sherrod