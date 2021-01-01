God's Glue Feminized
About this product
This strain is derived from two Gorilla's Glue#4, one in the form of seeds brought from the US, and another in the form of a clone that has already been growing for quite some time in Amsterdam. Between its ancestors we can find members of the Chem and the Sour families, which contributed to our God's Glue ability to reach an average THC level of 25%, with peaks of 30% on selected individuals. The aroma is very complex, starting from a base of soil and diesel, completed by notes of citrus. Even though it's a hybrid, the effect is like a very strong indica, but totally happy and social. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 60% Indica 40% Sativa Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 500 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 800 gr per plant outdoor Flavor: soil and diesel, citrus Effect: happy and social THC: 25-30% CBD: low
