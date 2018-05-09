 Loading…

Sativa

Mandarin Haze

by Ministry of Cannabis

Mandarin Haze

About this product

When you need new, fresh energies, Mandarin Haze is the strain for you. We have selected the best Haze to give you a powerful, uplifting experience, along with a mild mandarin aroma on top of the haze undertones. This strain is surprisingly refreshing for the mind, it grows well on hydro, but reveals all the complexity of its fruity haze aroma only when properly grown in soil and carefully cured after harvest. The flowering time is very decent for a such a sativa strain. Overall, one of our favourites. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 85% Sativa 15% Indica Flowering Time: 10 weeks Yield: 550-600 gr per sq. mt. indoor, 750gr per plant outdoor THC: 23% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/mandarin-haze-feminized

About this brand

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Haze

Haze is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain provides high-energy and creative effects. Haze first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness

Wed May 09 2018
m........0
Awesome, I'm fucking dancing