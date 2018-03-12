Northern Lights MoC
About this product
Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. Created at the end of the '80s, NL is a little plant with wide-fingered indica leaves. The taste is pungent with a sweet after taste. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relax for the body and the mind. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 100% Indica Flowering Time: 8 weeks Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 600 gr per plant outdoor THC: 16% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/northern-lights-moc-feminized
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.