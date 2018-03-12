 Loading…

  5. Northern Lights MoC
Indica

Northern Lights MoC

by Ministry of Cannabis

5.01
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Northern Lights MoC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. Created at the end of the '80s, NL is a little plant with wide-fingered indica leaves. The taste is pungent with a sweet after taste. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relax for the body and the mind. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 100% Indica Flowering Time: 8 weeks Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 600 gr per plant outdoor THC: 16% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/northern-lights-moc-feminized

About this brand

Ministry of Cannabis Logo
After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Northern Lights

Northern Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Mon Mar 12 2018
m........c
Awesome Indica strain. An excellent option for both cannabis growers that are amateurs, and also the pros.