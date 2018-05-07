White Widow Feminized
About this product
White Widow: a name, a legend. This plant has appeared on the market in 1995 and it has been the dominator of the scene ever since. White Widow is a cross between Indian and Brazilian, medium height, excellent taste with notes of fruit. The subtle aroma reminds you of the fresh pine cones when they are still on the trees. The high is strong both on the mind and on the body, but not at all lethargic. It performs well in sea of green and it doesn't dislike it if you reduce the amount of light in the last days of flowering to further stimulate the resin production. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 or 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 60% Sativa 40% Indica Flowering Time: 8-10 weeks Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 300 gr per plant outdoor THC: 18% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/white-widow-feminized
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.