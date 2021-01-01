 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. 6.5" Queen Of Sherlock (130g)

6.5" Queen Of Sherlock (130g)

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Pipes 6.5" Queen Of Sherlock (130g)
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Pipes 6.5" Queen Of Sherlock (130g)
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Pipes 6.5" Queen Of Sherlock (130g)

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Features: 6.5" tall sherlock glass pipe 130g Blue and orange glass Unique sleek design with carb hole

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review