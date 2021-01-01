 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. 8" 14mm Dome & Nail Set Octopus Diffuser

8" 14mm Dome & Nail Set Octopus Diffuser

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 8" 14mm Dome & Nail Set Octopus Diffuser
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 8" 14mm Dome & Nail Set Octopus Diffuser
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 8" 14mm Dome & Nail Set Octopus Diffuser

$110.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Features Height 8" 3.5" base 8 arm octy perc Clear with orange or blue colored glass 14.4mm male joint 14.4mm female globe included

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review