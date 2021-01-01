 Loading…

8" Elephant Head Diffuser

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

$110.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Features Height 8" 3.5" base Clear, blue or green, white colored glass Elephant head diffuser 14.4mm female joint 14.4mm male bowl included

About this brand

We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

