Clear/Amber Dab Recycler Mobile 9"
by Mo Beta Glass, Co.Write a review
$175.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Features Height 9" 3 point glass marble base Clear and amber glass Multiple colored lens Inline diffuser Elegant hoses with a petite mouth piece for a controlled hit 14.4mm male jone 14.4mm female globe with handle and nail included
About this brand
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.