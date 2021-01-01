Clear/Amber Ice Triple Threat Perc 20.5"
by Mo Beta Glass, Co.Write a review
$250.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Features Height 20.5" 6" flared base Clear glass with amber accents 13 arm flat perc with bubble 3 drum diffuser with ice catcher nodules Exaggerated honeycomb 3 levels of ice cater nodules to allow ice to be inserted in neck 4 ice nodules below bowl 18.8mm female joint 18.8mm male bowl with handle included
About this brand
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.