No longer listedEmpire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae
by Mo Beta Glass, Co.Write a review
$249.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Empire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae Features: • 5.5" / 14mm female glass rig • Authentic Empire Glassworks • Cookie ice cream sundae design • Fixed diffused downstem • Herb slide w/ opal included • Made in the USA
About this brand
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.