 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. No longer listedEmpire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae

No longer listedEmpire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes No longer listedEmpire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes No longer listedEmpire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes No longer listedEmpire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae

$249.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Empire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae Features: • 5.5" / 14mm female glass rig • Authentic Empire Glassworks • Cookie ice cream sundae design • Fixed diffused downstem • Herb slide w/ opal included • Made in the USA

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review